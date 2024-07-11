As scammers get more sophisticated, we need to stay vigilant | State politics

WITH more and more people using the internet, the ever-increasing number of scams continues to be a worry for everyone embracing new technology.
It's a timely reminder for all of us to remember that criminals don't necessarily need to be face-to-face to steal from you.
Scams are constantly evolving and scammers can go to great lengths to cause people to part with money or information.
Unfortunately, we have seen a spike in scams targeting elderly people, landline telephone numbers and text message scams pretending to be family members or financial institutions.
The NSW Police Force and Services NSW have some great resources and freely available information to save you from becoming a victim of a scam.
We all need to be aware that scammers may pretend to be from your bank or service provider, offer sports betting or short-term investment opportunities.
Some scammers have even pretended to be family members or well-known individuals seeking assistance.
They might also claim the ability to return monies from overseas, offer romance or dating opportunities or take numerous other approaches.
Some basic tips: if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is; never send money or give credit card details to anyone you don't know or trust; always seek independent financial or legal advice before making any investment or purchasing decisions; and never rely solely on advice from the person trying to sell you the service or investment.
Online, do not click on suspicious links or provide personal information if you are unsure of the validity of the request.
Keep an eye on your banking transactions for suspicious activity and you can always check with your bank by calling or dropping into your local branch if you have received a communication that makes you feel unsure.
Vigilance is the key, so always take extra care, and if you believe you have been a victim of a cyber-related offence, report it immediately on www.acorn.gov.au.
For more crime prevention information, visit www.police.nsw.gov.au
I'M on the lookout for an unsung older Aussie hero in the Bathurst electorate.
They have the chance to become the holder of the inaugural Everald Compton Community Champion Medal.
An initiative by National Seniors Australia, the medal will recognise a senior whose contributions make a significance difference to their community.
I know that these quiet achievers do behind-the-scenes work that goes unrecognised all too often.
Well, this is your chance to tell us about someone who is amazing, yet very humble, and how they give back to the community, because we want someone from the Bathurst electorate to take home this prestigious honour.
Nominees simply must be aged 50-plus and be an Australian resident.
Contact my office on 6332 1300 or email bathurst@parliament.nsw.gov.au to suggest a nominee.
