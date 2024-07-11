Faces in the crowd at the Old Mungoes Day game at CSU's Diggings Oval

A LATE try in the corner and a high-pressure sideline conversion was a dramatic way for the recent Old Mungoes Day game at CSU's Diggings Oval to come to a conclusion.
CSU Mungoes were at home against Peak Hill in a match in which they were trying to keep themselves within reach of the top eight in the Woodbridge Cup competition.
To add to the degree of difficulty, the CSU side spent more than half of the game down to 12 men after having a player sent off for dangerous contact in a tackle.
In the end, the Mungoes claimed a 26-all draw.
"Every year this Old Boys game seems to be getting bigger and better," Mungoes co-coach Ray Sargent said after the game.
"They're all people who have been there and done that, and it's time to give back to them with our games and the presentations afterwards."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.