A Winter Wonderland: All the glitz and glam from kidney cocktail fundraiser

THE Bathurst Winter Festival might have kicked off in Russell Street on the same night, but just a few streets over, there was another Winter Wonderland in Bathurst.
This was the Winter Wonderland Christmas in July Cocktail Fundraiser for Kidney Health Australia.
Hosted by Panthers Bathurst on Saturday, July 6, the fundraiser was organised by Kidney Kar Rally team Sister Act as a way to bump up the funds before the official 2024 rally.
The rally team is made up entirely of female powerhouses: Carmel Mifsud and Rosina Cardaklija as the driver and navigator, and major sponsors Tina Rheinberger from Impact Petroleum and Danielle Ballinger from Ballinger Transport.
On the night of the fundraiser, there was live entertainment, finger food, a dessert buffet, and it was all washed down with a cocktail on arrival.
With raffle prizes and auction items up for grabs, the event raised approximately $5000, which will be donated to Kidney Health Australia, and will go directly towards its programs for kids and youth.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of all those who were dressed in their best cocktail attire on the night.
