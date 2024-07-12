Smiling faces and photos from MacKillop College's House Music Festival

IT'S BEEN running since the 1980s, and since then, the House Music Festival at MacKillop College has become a highly anticipated tradition at the school.
The 2024 festival took place on Friday, July 5, which coincided with the last day of term for MacKillop students, and was the perfect way to ring in the holidays.
The atmosphere in the school halls was palpable, as students prepared to compete in six event categories over the day.
There were hair and makeup stations set up, harmonies were heard trembling through the walls, and the floor was shaking with the leaps and jumps of dance performers.
The four houses, MacKillop, McAuley, Chisholm and Gilroy competed in a whole house item, a junior item, senior item, creative movement, vocals and instrumental.
And it was all to see which house would come out on top, and take home the 2024 trophy.
In the end, it was Gilroy who were victorious, with McAuley in second place, Chisholm in third, and MacKillop in fourth.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos on the day. Is there anybody you recognise?
