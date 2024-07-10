No bail for teen who allegedly flashed a knife mid-shopping centre brawl

BAIL has been refused for a teenager who police say threatened to stab someone after allegedly starting a shopping centre brawl.
The 15-year-old boy appeared before a Children's Court on July 9, 2024 to apply for bail after he was charged with intimidation, having a knife in public and common assault.
The alleged targeted attack was deemed serious by the prosecution, who said these types of offences cause legitimate concern among the community.
"These are serious allegations involving the threatened use and possession of a knife in a public place against a vulnerable victim, who had to flee to safety," police prosecutor Sergeant Darren Pearce said.
The court heard through Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis' reading of documents that the teen was with a 13-year-old boy at a Bathurst shopping centre at 5.15pm on July 6 when he began to pick on the victim in the matter.
The child is accused of yelling at the 16-year-old victim and following him through Woolworths.
"You're going to get hurt and stabbed," the teen is alleged to have said.
The alleged victim tried to run into Kmart to ask staff to call police but he was, allegedly, pulled back by the other child before they got into a brawl.
It was heard in court that the child is then alleged to have said "I'll stab you" to the victim as he pointed at a knife tucked into his waistband.
Police said they arrived at the centre and caught the teenager's co-accused after a foot pursuit before they arrested the teenager 600 metres away.
Police say he had a knife in his pants.
The defence argued the teen's pre-existing bail conditions could be strengthened to limit any potential risk, such as being in the constant company of his mother and not speaking with the victim or co-accused.
The court heard the teenager had two previous breaches of bail on his record.
Solicitor Simone Thackray then added that her client being sentenced to a custodial sentence for this matter - should it progress to that stage - was not likely given his limited record.
But Ms Ellis expressed concern.
"His mother has somewhat flexible arrangements; it weakens the court's view that there is parental responsibility being taken," Ms Ellis said.
"He can go wherever he wants, whenever he wants, subject to a curfew at 6pm.
"This concern converts to an unacceptable risk."
As bail was refused for the teenager, who appeared by audio-visual link, he said the statement made by the alleged victim was "completely f---ing wrong".
The teen will return to a Children's Court on July 16.
