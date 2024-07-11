Didgeridoo, dance and the Dreaming: NAIDOC event was 'Blak, Loud & Proud'

THE sounds of the didgeridoo, the smiles on young Indigenous faces, and the voices of Aboriginal elders radiated across Wiradyuri land on Wednesday, July 3, as 400 people gathered to celebrate the world's oldest culture.
Ahead of NAIDOC (National Aboriginal and Islander Day Observance Committee) week 2024, which this year, will be held nationally from Sunday, July 7 until Sunday, July 14, an event was held at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Students from schools across Bathurst attended the event, including Bathurst South Public, St Philomena's and Assumption Catholic Primary.
Organised by Council's Aboriginal Community Development Officer, Hailee Taylor, the morning was planned to showcase the 2024 NAIDOC theme, 'Keep the Fire Burning! Blak, Loud & Proud'.
To celebrate the theme, council collaborated with Loveridge Digital, First Nations community members, Elders, schools and service providers to produce a short film.
The film, 'Miil Bulal' was premiered at the event, and was followed by a morning tea and a flag raising ceremony.
According to Bathurst mayor Jess Jennings, the film was all about educating viewers on the importance of Indigenous culture.
"Miil Bulal (both eyes - Wiradyuri) will take you on a journey through the Bathurst First Nations Community," he said.
This journey was highlighted through the echoes of young men playing the didgeridoo, the voices of elders sharing the story of the dreaming, the teaching of Wiradyuri language and dance, and expansive vision of the land.
And, it was all to celebrate the importance of education, something that was showcased by proud Gamilaroi woman Kerrie Kennedy, alongside students from Goodstart Early Learning.
Before Miil Bulal premiered, Ms Kennedy led her students in a welcoming, which was spoken in Wiradyuri language.
"We just sort of brought everybody in the community together with aspects of the children's education," she said.
"We were helping to make them aware of Aboriginal history and backgrounds and things like that.
"By sharing our stories and our history, we're educating other people, and continuing on with our younger generation, to continue what we have with dance and stories and within our community."
According to Ms Kennedy, education is everything.
Ms Kennedy said she would recommend that everybody do their own research into the history of Aboriginal peoples.
Whether by speaking with Indigenous peoples, conversing with elders, contacting the local Aboriginal Lands Council, speaking with Ms Taylor and other members of council, there are ample ways to develop and continue this education.
"We need that education, that's what it's all about," she said.
