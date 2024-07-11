Western Advocate
Didgeridoo, dance and the Dreaming: NAIDOC event was 'Blak, Loud & Proud'

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated July 11 2024 - 12:09pm, first published 12:00pm
THE sounds of the didgeridoo, the smiles on young Indigenous faces, and the voices of Aboriginal elders radiated across Wiradyuri land on Wednesday, July 3, as 400 people gathered to celebrate the world's oldest culture.

