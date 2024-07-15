Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Extremely pleased': Bathurst Bulldogs unveil additions at Hereford Street headquarters

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated July 15 2024 - 12:24pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Bathurst Bulldogs are beaming after opening more than $500,000 worth of additions to the club's Hereford Street headquarters.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.