'Extremely pleased': Bathurst Bulldogs unveil additions at Hereford Street headquarters

THE Bathurst Bulldogs are beaming after opening more than $500,000 worth of additions to the club's Hereford Street headquarters.
The NSW Government announced in late 2021 that the local rugby club had been awarded a $407,000 grant for new women's change-rooms and other amenities at Ashwood Park and a construction contract was issued the next year.
Club president Phill Newton said the work probably took about 12 months and then the official opening was held at the club's recent Memorial Day.
"We're extremely pleased with it," he said.
"We can't fault the way it was built and working with the builder, Jim Eppleston from Easy Line Constructions, I can't fault the way they've worked with us. It's been great."
The $407,000 government grant came from the Stronger Country Communities Fund and the Bulldogs added what Mr Newton estimated was probably about $150,000 of the club's money.
What that paid for were new women's change-rooms and showers, unisex toilets, disabled toilets and a meeting room.
"It's something that we couldn't afford as a club on our own," Mr Newton said.
He said the Bulldogs women's players had previously used the same change-rooms as the male players and had never been disgruntled about it, but the new arrangement would be a significant improvement.
Player Kate Gullifer told the Western Advocate in 2021 that having their own change-rooms would make it more appealing for female players.
"When we've got first grade, second grade, third grade men's playing, as well as women's, there's just that little bit of urgency to get out [of the change rooms] so the next team can come in, so women being able to have their own just lets the men do their own thing in their own change-room now," she said.
State Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, who was at the official opening of the additions to Ashwood Park, said he was pleased to see the upgrades completed in time for this year's season.
"Bulldogs has a rich 150-year history with Bathurst, and they have continued to grow in size and talent," he said.
"Whether it's the social, physical or mental health benefits, sport has a significant place in the Australian lifestyle and I am pleased to see investments made by the former NSW Government being put to good use.
"These upgrades will cater for the inundation of female players taking up the sport of rugby union and support the wider movement towards more female participation across all sporting codes."
He said the Bulldogs have produced some stellar female players, including Jacinta Windsor, a current player with the NSW Super W Rugby side; Claudia McLaren (Super W Rugby President's XV), Jakiya Whitfeld (Australian sevens and Australian women's rugby league) and Marita Shoulders (Australian Women's Police side).
The Bathurst Bulldogs were based at Walmer Park in West Bathurst for years before making the move across town to Hereford Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.