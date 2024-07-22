Man led police on high-speed Suttor Street pursuit ... and he was a learner driver

A HIGH-speed pursuit came to a dramatic end for a 25-year-old man, a court has heard, after he locked the brakes of his car and ploughed into a concrete island.
Troy Albert Knight, of Keppel Street, Bathurst, formally entered pleas of guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 3, 2024 to a set of charges, including police pursuit and driving unaccompanied as a learner.
Legal Aid solicitor Simone Thackray entered the plea on behalf of her client, who did not appear before the court.
POLICE documents before the court said police were patrolling Suttor Street in West Bathurst just before 1pm on April 22, 2024 when they saw a silver Subaru approaching a roundabout.
The car, driven by Knight, stopped and waited for the unmarked police vehicle to drive through, but police said they recognised the Subaru from other unrelated matters.
As Knight drove through the roundabout, police activated their lights and signalled him to stop, but he instead overtook a car and reached about 100 kilometres per hour as he sped off in a 50km/h zone.
A pursuit commenced as Knight continued to speed along Suttor Street before he drove over a concrete barrier, according to police.
The pursuit was terminated by police, who estimated that Knight had travelled at around 140km/h.
Police said Knight then locked the brakes of his vehicle as he tried to navigate a roundabout on Bradwardine Road and skidded out of control, smashing into a concrete island.
Knight got out of the car with his hands up, saying "I was the driver", according to police.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he was found to only hold a learner driver's licence.
KNIGHT will appear before Bathurst Local Court on August 15 by audio-visual link from prison to be sentenced.
A full pre-sentence report has been ordered by the court.
