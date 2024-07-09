A grant was promised. Would it have helped?

Here is a look at what is making news today.
The development group behind the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) has dismissed suggestions of another site and addressed whether there might be further discussions to potentially save the project. In this piece, senior journalist Rachel Chamberlain looks at whether $15 million in federal funding, which never eventuated, would have made a difference to the proposal.
In other news, Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre currently has 52 dogs and 43 cats in their care, some of which have been at the facility for more than seven months.
It's something centre staff desperately want to change, and this week they are heading to the winter festival with the goal of finding permanent homes for as many of them as possible.
And in sport, Bathurst's under 12s girls hockey side were once again too strong for everyone else at the Kim Small Shield. The team took out the annual winter school holidays tournament in Tamworth for the third year running. The team didn't give away a single goal across their eight games.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.