Meet the 'architectural relic' in the region that just got a $150,000 spruce-up

AN almost 130-year-old "local architectural relic" south-west of Bathurst has received $150,000 worth of safety work.
In the wake of a major upgrade of Winburndale Dam, north-east of Bathurst, the NSW Government has announced a much smaller, much more historic dam project near Mandurama has been finished.
Gallymont Dam, on Gallymont Creek, south of Mandurama, was built in 1895 to supply water to a nearby gold mine, which stopped operating in 1907.
The dam is a six-metre-high, 20-metre-long masonry gravity arch structure, according to the NSW Government.
Funded by Crown Lands in the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure, $151,000 was spent on stabilising the dam and protecting the surrounding environment.
The Soil Conservation Service removed excess vegetation and loose soil at the dam base and installed a concrete footing beam along the dam wall toe on the left abutment of the dam to prevent further erosion and undercutting of the dam wall structure.
Crown Lands says the concrete footing will support the dam wall and the rock protection works against the dam wall will help prevent erosion of the embankment area.
A diversion drain was also installed to divert water run-off and prevent sediment build-up.
The improvements will fortify the dam for coming years, reduce maintenance costs, protect the environment and mitigate the risk of a dam wall failure which would affect surrounding properties and harm the environment through the release of uncontrolled water and sediment flows into the creek, according to Crown Lands.
Crown Lands says it is responsible for ensuring the safety of a number of dams across NSW, including Burraga, Gallymont and Junction Reefs in the Central West.
"Gallymont Dam is a local architectural relic in the Central West and this important maintenance work will ensure the historic dam remains in good condition," Minister for Lands and Property Steve Kamper said.
"Safety maintenance of dams is critical to ensure their structural integrity and prevent potential failures that could lead to local flooding and impacts on properties and the environment.
"Crown Lands undertakes regular inspections of its dams and conducts maintenance repairs and upgrades when necessary to ensure they are kept safe."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.