Off to market on a chilly Saturday morning in Bathurst

THE Riverside Markets was a destination for many people on July 6, 2024.
Back for another month, the markets were an opportunity to browse the wares of a wide variety of stalls set up in Berry Park.
Among the offerings were hot and cold food, chocolate, honey, plants, knitted goods, pet supplies, and ornaments.
The Lions Club of Mount Panorama, which runs the monthly event, had the barbecue fired up for people keen to have a sausage sizzle, egg and bacon roll, or steak sandwich as they shopped.
And, thanks to the recently-acquired coffee van, the club was also able to provide hot beverages to keep people warm on what was quite a chilly winter morning in Bathurst.
Despite the weather, there was a steady crowd of people flowing through the precinct.
Western Advocate photographer Phil Blatch attended the event.
Scroll through the photos above to see who he spotted enjoying the markets.
