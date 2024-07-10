Expect lane closures on some of city's busiest streets during maintenance push

THERE will be single lane closures and reduced speed limits on some of Bathurst's busiest streets during an upcoming pavement maintenance blitz.
Transport for NSW has released a list of work locations that stretches from Kelso's Gilmour Street to the central city's Durham Street.
The work is essential, according to Transport for NSW, and will be carried out at night over a three-week period.
The work sites will be:
Transport for NSW says work will be carried out between 7pm and 5am, Sunday to Friday, and single lane closures, intermittent stopping and a reduced speed limit of 40 kilometres an hour will be in place during work hours.
Variable speed limits will be in place outside of work hours and signposted accordingly.
Motorists are asked to allow up to five minutes of extra travel time during the work.
A similar maintenance work blitz in mid-2022 included night work at a number of Great Western Highway intersections.
