Thief leads cops on high speed pursuit in north Orange after servo shock

Police almost caught the driver of a stolen car when he was seen filling up the vehicle at a north Orange petrol station.
Wyatt Kurt McMillan of March Street, Orange, tossed the fuel nozzle on the ground and sped away as fuel splashed "everywhere" when he saw the marked police vehicle pull into the BP petrol station at 4.19am on January 10, 2024.
The police followed and began a high-speed pursuit through Orange.
The 28-year-old driver crossed onto the wrong side of the Northern Distributor Road before turning right onto Telopea Way and Farrell Road while travelling 100km/h in a 60km/h zone.
McMillan then turned right onto Clergate Road, right again onto the Northern Distributor Road and left onto Anson Street before turning right onto Roselawn Avenue.
Police lost sight of the vehicle at Roselawn Avenue and terminated the pursuit.
However, McMillan's fingerprints were later found on the steering wheel when the stolen Ford Territory was recovered from the backyard of a Lantana Place property.
He was also identified from CCTV at the petrol station when he pulled back the hood of his jumper and faced the camera while filling the vehicle with $10.42 worth of fuel.
McMillan was already in custody when he appeared in Orange Local Court via an audio visual link on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.
He was in court to face charges relating to stealing and driving the Ford Territory from a Clifton Grove address on July 7, 2024 and driving despite never having been licensed to drive.
McMillan was also sentenced for driving off without paying for the fuel at BP North Orange, the police pursuit as well as going on a spending spree with a stolen bank card and being found in possession of suspected stolen property.
According to court documents, McMillan and a female co-accused spent more than $881 on a stolen bank card at a variety of businesses in the Orange CBD between 9.53am and 11.18am on December 9, 2023.
Those items included $268.99 on a pair of Adidas and Sketcher sneakers. They also used the stolen card to buy a variety of clothes, a schooner of beer, hot chips and chicken chippies at eight businesses.
McMillan and his co-accused were captured on CCTV committing all those offences.
He was arrested 10 days later at 1.35am when he was found in possession of a stolen firearms licence in Spring Street, Orange.
Magistrate David Day said McMillan committed the offences while he was on parole.
McMillan's solicitor Andrew McDonald said most of his offences were "in the petty crime range".
However, he conceded the police pursuit was the most serious, which Mr Day agreed with him about.
"Citizens of Orange who use the road largely are offended by this kind of behaviour, " Mr Day said.
"When I was posted to this circuit I was shocked by the number of police pursuits."
The court was told McMillan had a long standing problem with drugs including using cannabis and methamphetamine on a daily basis as well as using diamorphine, which Mr Day said was a "very powerful" drug that people can die from.
Mr McDonald said his client had the support from family members before he went back into custody on March 16, 2024.
"He did make a comment to me that jail wasn't helping him, you go to jail, you meet more criminals," Mr McDonald said.
"My submission is that Mr McMillan is released into the community to address the underlying drug issue."
Mr Day however commented on McMillan defrauding the people of NSW by promising not to commit any further offences in order to be let out on parole.
"His conduct in the community is appalling," he said.
"The offending is aggravated by his conditional liberty, it's further aggravated by his very lengthy criminal career."
Mr Day sentenced McMillan to 12 months of full-time jail with a nine-month non-parole period from May 16, 2024 to February 15, 2023, for the majority of the offences.
In addition to the full-time jail sentence, Mr Day disqualified McMillan from applying for a driver's licence for two years for the police pursuit.
He also disqualified McMillan from driving for three months and convicted him without further penalty for driving while never licensed.
