Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Two taken to hospital with minor injuries after truck rollover on Mid Western Highway

Updated July 10 2024 - 11:05am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

9.50AM UPDATE

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.