Two taken to hospital with minor injuries after truck rollover on Mid Western Highway

TWO male patients have been transported to Orange Hospital with minor injuries after a truck rollover on the Mid Western Highway near Carcoar.
It was the second major incident at the same spot on the highway - the intersection with Hahn Road - in less than two days.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said reports came in of a single truck rollover at about 8.30am on Wednesday, July 10.
The spokesperson said multiple ambulance crews attended and two male patients were assessed on the scene for minor injuries.
Both were transported to Orange Hospital.
Live Traffic says alternating stop/slow traffic conditions are in place to allow motorists to pass in one direction at a time on the highway.
This morning's incident followed the death of a man in a two-vehicle crash involving a ute towing a trailer and a Pantech truck towing a horse float at the same location on the highway at around 1.25pm on Monday, July 8.
A TRUCK has crashed and people are reported to be trapped in the second major incident at the same spot on the Mid Western Highway in less than two days.
Emergency services and Transport for NSW are both attending the truck crash at the intersection with Hahn Road, just north-east of Carcoar.
Live Traffic says the incident started at about 8.30am on Wednesday, July 10 and traffic is affected in both directions.
Motorists are being asked to reduce their speed, exercise caution and expect delays.
It comes after a man died in a two-vehicle crash involving a ute towing a trailer and a Pantech truck towing a horse float at the same location at around 1.25pm on Monday, July 8.
The man who died was the driver of the ute, who was in his 60s, while the driver of the truck was not injured and two passengers - a boy and girl - received minor injuries.
The Mid Western Highway at Carcoar was closed after the two-vehicle crash on Monday and did not reopen until 4.30am on Tuesday, July 9.
It was, however, under a speed restriction.
