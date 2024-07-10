Wet weather didn't dampen the spirits at Winter Festival kids' day

WEDNESDAYS are dedicated to kids at the Bathurst Winter Festival - and that means markets, kids' activities, children's entertainers and more.
Kids' day is held on both Wednesdays during the festival, and despite the wet weather on July 10, there were plenty of families prepared to brave the rain and enjoy the fun.
Kids came dressed-up as their favourite superhero, princess or book character, with many taking the opportunity to have their photo taken with a life-size Minion character.
They also enjoyed rides on the ferris wheel and tea cups and a spin around the McDonald's Bathurst ice-rink.
There were also market stalls, face-painting, an animal farm, craft workshops and lawn games.
The next kids' day will be held on Wednesday, July 17 from 9am to 3pm.
