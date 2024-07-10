All white, here we go ... forecast shows snow on the horizon in region

SNOW is on the horizon around Bathurst as winter in the region gets ready to go to the next level.
After a fairly civilised start to July - which has included just the one minimum below zero at the Bathurst Airport weather station and not one maximum in the single figures - a burst of serious cold is looming.
The forecast at the moment is for minimums of -3 this Monday and Tuesday, July 15 and 16 and a maximum of just nine degrees on Tuesday.
And with that cold front will come the possibility of snow.
The Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye snow tracker is showing a possibility of the white stuff in the high country around Bathurst from Sunday evening, increasing in likelihood into Monday morning.
Snow remains a chance all through Monday and then all through Tuesday at this stage.
In the early hours on Tuesday, MetEye is showing snow between Bathurst and Lithgow, around Oberon and the Jenolan Caves and in the Blayney area.
Our region was a chance of snow mid-last month, but it did not eventuate.
The last proper snowfall in Bathurst itself, rather than the high country in the region, was at the start of winter in 2022, when there was white on the ground and in the trees at the top of Mount Panorama.
That followed a much more substantial covering on Mount Panorama in early June 2021.
