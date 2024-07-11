Your chance to see inmates' finest works of art at Girrawaa exhibition

IF you're out and about for the Bathurst Winter Festival, a small detour will lead you to some incredible pieces of Aboriginal art that could be the next addition to your home or business.
All of the pieces have been hand-painted by Bathurst Correctional Centre inmates through the Girrawaa Creative Works Centre.
While serving their sentence, a number of inmates are given the opportunity to create artwork at Girrawaa, helping them to remain connected to their culture and enjoy the therapeutic benefits of the artistic process.
Where possible, the correctional centre arranges art exhibitions for inmates to showcase and sell their work.
It is a great example of the collaboration between industries, custodial and education staff and, importantly, the inmates receive almost all of the money from the sale of their pieces.
The next exhibition will be on Saturday, July 13 at the Girrawaa Creative Works Centre, and more than 70 different pieces will be available to view and purchase.
Corrective Services Industries operations manager Anthony Tait said the exhibition was timed to coincide with NAIDOC Week and the Bathurst Winter Festival.
The latter brings a lot of visitors to the city and it is hoped a few of them will take the time to visit the Girrawaa exhibition.
The depth of talent that will be on show is enormous.
"This will be our third exhibition and this exhibition will be showcasing artwork for 12 individual artists from the Girrawaa program," Mr Tait said.
"We've witnessed the development in our artists' skills over the last nine months and we're now at a point where individual artists are being commissioned to create artwork."
After seeing his work at a previous exhibition, St Stanislaus' College commissioned an inmate to create pieces for the school's houses.
Initial designs were provided by a group of students, which he then interpreted with his individual style.
It's just one of the positive stories to come from the arts program and subsequent exhibitions.
For the inmates involved, they are able to develop their skills - which some didn't know they had - and immerse themselves in their work, taking a little reprieve from life behind the prison walls.
"It lifts your spirit and makes you feel free," one inmate said.
This will be his first exhibition, and it's heartening for him to know that it could end with someone purchasing something he has poured his heart into.
"It would be heaps appreciated," he said.
"All us boys, we all work hard to put this together to make it look nice.
"And for someone to say that this is a nice painting and to want to take it home and maybe put it on the wall at home or put it in a display or something outside, it means a lot."
The artwork for sale varies in style, size and price.
Some items will be for sale for as little as $5, while true collectors' pieces are set to fetch hundreds of dollars.
Cash and EFTPOS will be accepted on the day, and framing can be arranged for a flat rate of $60.
There will also be a colouring station for young children, so the whole family can attend the event together.
In addition to that, the Lions Club has been engaged to bring their coffee van to the exhibition, where they'll be selling hot drinks and light refreshments.
The exhibition will run from 9am to 2pm at Girrawaa Creative Works Centre, which can be accessed via the Mid Western Highway, with the turn-off located between Browning Street and Boundary Road.
Signage will be in place to direct people.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.