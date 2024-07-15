Eighty years young and having fun: Photos from Donald Alexander's birthday

DRESSED in a kilt with his family by his side, Donald Alexander recently celebrated 80 years of a life well-lived.
His 80th birthday celebrations were held on Saturday, July 6 from Reckless Brewing Co, after officially hitting the big 8-0 one day prior, on Friday, July 5.
Approximately 50 people attended the celebrations, including Paul Toole, who presented Mr Alexander with a Community Recognition Statement.
This was to thank him for all his work in the community, including volunteering for Bathurst Meals on Wheels and the Seymour Centre, helping out with Cancer Council events, and being a consistent presenter on 2MCE Breakfast.
The theme of the day was centred around one of the things he loves the most: the bagpipes.
The cake was a carefully constructed creation of the instrument in the colours of the Ancient Hunting McDonald tartan.
Mr Alexander himself was dressed in a kilt of the same tartan.
A Western Advocate representative attended the event and snapped some photos of the smiling faces during the celebration.
Is there anybody that you recognise in the above gallery?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.