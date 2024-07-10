Entries sought for art exhibition and sale to be held at Holy Trinity complex

BATHURST and regional artists are being invited to start preparing their entries for an upcoming art exhibition and sale.
Evans Arts Council has secured the Holy Trinity Hall in Kelso as the exhibition site and is asking locals to note the dates for the event.
The art exhibition and sale will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, September 13, 14 and 15 and will offer total prizes worth thousands of dollars.
Evans Arts Council publicity officer David Young said Greg Hyde will be the guest artist for the event this year.
He said entries are being sought in mediums from oils to watercolours to pastels to pottery and entry forms are available from the Evans Arts Council Bathurst Facebook page.
Entries will close August 30.
For inquiries, contact David Young on davidy131050@gmail.com.
