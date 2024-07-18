Pictures of hard-working historical heroes at a volunteer morning tea

IT'S BEEN 76 years since the Bathurst District Historical Society (BDHS) opened its doors to the local community.
Showcasing a treasure trove of all things precious and old, the building, which is located on Russell Street in the east wing of the local courthouse building, is home to glories untold.
These include 75 items which were showcased in a book written by Sarah Swift to celebrate 75 years of the BDHS in 2023.
But, without a very special group of individuals, these items would be forever hidden to residents of Bathurst and beyond.
That's why, on Tuesday, July 9, a special morning tea was held at the Historical Society to celebrate the work of the volunteers who keep the spirit of the society alive.
A Western Advocate representative attended the morning tea and snapped some photos of those who were recognised on the day.
