'Treated Dad with so much respect and dignity': Family's heartfelt tribute to local hospital staff

A HEARTFELT tribute has been paid to the staff of Bathurst Hospital by siblings who say their father could not have been treated with more kindness and care in his final days.
Di Seels and Sharon McGaw, speaking on behalf of their family, say they want to publicly praise not just the professionalism but the humanity of everyone they met during four difficult days at the hospital.
They say that included two head doctors, who, after being invited to do so by the family, sat with their father, Barry Vormister.
"They came in and they sat with Dad, sat right beside him, and they held his hand and said, 'travel safe, Barry'," Ms Seels said.
Mr Vormister and his wife, Gloria, who were married for 63 years, moved to The Lagoon, outside Bathurst, eight years ago to live with their daughter Christine Williams.
It came after they'd spent a lifetime farming, beginning in Hay and continuing at Thirlmere and then Goulburn, where they had a shop as well as a property.
It was at Thirlmere where they had their four children: Di (Seels), who now lives in Queensland; Rob (Vormister), who also lives in Queensland; Sharon (McGaw), who lives in Goulburn; and Christine (Williams), who lives at The Lagoon.
Mr Vormister lost his wife in February this year and Ms Seels and Ms McGaw say he had been doing his best to be independent, but had been missing her terribly.
He was driving into town for a doctor's appointment about two weeks ago, Ms McGaw said, when he lost consciousness approaching a roundabout and crashed into a parked car.
He was coherent when he was taken to hospital, but quickly went downhill.
His daughters say that while it was not immediately obvious what was wrong, it was later established that he had a staph infection that had lodged on a faulty heart valve and it had been the cause of the stroke that had led to him crashing the car.
They say the family's experience in the hospital - from when Mr Vormister was admitted on Monday, July 1 to when he died on Friday, July 5 - showed them what an incredible job is done day to day by the staff.
"They treated Dad with so much respect and dignity and grace," Ms Seels said.
"Just about the whole time we were there, they were understaffed. The poor nurses were run ragged.
"But they always came in calm and collected."
They say staff always addressed their father as they treated him, even when he was unresponsive, were unfailingly gentle with him and were flexible and accommodating with the family to ensure they could be with their loved one, including providing blankets and pillows.
"They're just amazing. Never once was anything a problem," Ms McGaw said.
One doctor rang four times, after he had finished his shift, to be given updates on Mr Vormister during the period when it was still not clear what was wrong, she said.
"I just think that they're going beyond that clinical care, they're going into that personal care," Ms Seels said.
"And from our perspective, we were so grateful."
When the two doctors at the hospital sat beside Mr Vormister, held his hand and wished him safe travels, one told him he was a lucky man to have such a close-knit family, Ms Seels said.
"And I think, whether you want to believe it or not, I think Dad probably would have picked that up on some level," she said.
"Because that would have meant the world to Dad, and my Mum up there, knowing we were all together as a family unit - and this is going right down to the great-grandchildren."
They said their family felt as if they were just "ordinary people getting this extraordinary care" - extraordinary care that must happen every day at the hospital but which goes unnoticed by those who aren't going through the experience.
They had praise for everyone they met at the hospital - from wardsmen to social workers to doctors to nurses - and also made mention of Cindy from Godfrey Smith Funerals and celebrant Kris Rose, who they said gave their mother "the most beautiful send-off" earlier this year.
Ms Seels and Ms McGaw say the experience with their father had been especially difficult for their sibling Ms Williams, who has faced her own battle with bowel cancer, including chemotherapy treatment.
"We think it's tough for us, but it's been super tough for our sister," Ms Seels said.
Given time to reflect since Mr Vormister died, his daughters say he was "just the most loved and adored man" who "left a legacy of incredibly strong family values".
"And I think that was evident right to the end, when he had his entire family sitting around him, holding him on his last breath," Ms Seels said.
"We are grateful that he's handed down those family values to us."
Ms McGaw said she had noticed, during her visits to Bathurst, how well her father had been treated by the community when he went shopping for groceries at IGA (where he would have his items packed for him by kind staff members) or visited the chemist.
"It's just a nice community," she said.
"Your generosity has not gone unnoticed. So thank you."
The two sisters said the family take comfort in the idea that Mr Vormister is writing the last chapter of his love story now that he has been reunited with his beloved wife.
