'Treated Dad with so much respect and dignity': Family's heartfelt tribute to local hospital staff

By Matt Watson
Updated July 15 2024 - 5:56pm, first published 5:30pm
Barry and Gloria Vormister were married for 63 years. Picture supplied.
A HEARTFELT tribute has been paid to the staff of Bathurst Hospital by siblings who say their father could not have been treated with more kindness and care in his final days.

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

