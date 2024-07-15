Patrons gear up for opening night at the Bathurst Winter Festival

AFTER a year-long wait, people were finally able to get back to their favourite winter activities on July 6, 2024.
It was the first day of the beloved Bathurst Winter Festival, with the official opening night entertainment getting under way from 4pm.
All the beloved attractions in the winter playground were there, including the ice rink, ferris wheel, and the two-storey carousel.
As day turned into night, there was so much more to see and do, including watching the lantern parade, seeing the illuminations, and dancing at the silent disco.
There were also plenty of food and drink vendors in the festival precinct.
Adding to the atmosphere was live music on the All Schools Stage, featuring performances by Bathurst school students.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow visited the festival precinct throughout opening day.
Take a look through his photos to see who he spotted out and about enjoying the festivities.
