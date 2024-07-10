Teen who allegedly flashed a knife mid-shopping centre brawl refused bail

Here is a look at what is making news today.
A teenager who police say threatened to stab someone after allegedly starting a shopping centre brawl has been refused bail.
The 15-year-old boy appeared before a children's court to apply for bail after he was charged with intimidation, having a knife in public and common assault. Journalist Jay-Anna Sleeman was in court this week covering the case.
In other news, snow is on the horizon around Bathurst as winter in the region gets ready to go to the next level.
After a fairly civilised start to July - which has included just the one minimum below zero at the Bathurst Airport weather station and not one maximum in the single figures - a burst of serious cold is looming. You can read about the forecast here.
And in sport, the Woodbridge Cup grand final will be hosted by the Peak Hill Roosters for the first time in the club's history, breaking a 36-year drought in the process.
It will be the first Woodbridge Cup grand final to be played at Lindner Oval and the first hosted by the club since 1988, when Peak Hill played in Group 11.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.