Reduced speed limit remains in place after truck rollover on major highway

A REDUCED speed limit is in place on a major highway in the region almost 24 hours after a single truck rollover.
The truck rollover at about 8.30am on Wednesday, July 10 was the second major incident at the same spot on the Mid Western Highway - the intersection with Hahn Road, near Carcoar - in less than two days.
Two male patients ended up being transported to Orange Hospital with minor injuries after a number of ambulance crews attended the rollover.
The truck rollover followed the death of a man in a two-vehicle crash involving a ute towing a trailer and a Pantech truck towing a horse float at the same location on the highway at around 1.25pm on Monday, July 8.
Alternating stop/slow traffic conditions were initially in place to allow motorists to pass in one direction at a time on the Mid Western Highway after the truck rollover.
As of 7.30am on Thursday, July 11, the advice from Live Traffic was that a reduced speed limit of 60 kilometres an hour was in place at that section of the highway and traffic control will be used until further notice.
