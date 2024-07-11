Celebrating two decades of champions: Bushrangers name 20-year squads

YOU wouldn't envy the job that the selection panel went through in order to come up with a Bathurst Bushrangers 20 year anniversary squad.
With eight men's tier one AFL Central West titles and three women's premierships to their name there's been a wealth of great talent to come through the Bushrangers' ranks since the club's formation in 2004.
Yet after a painstaking process the club have managed to put together a 39-player squad for both the men's and women's competitions to celebrate the best players to don the teal and black.
The squads were put together ahead of Saturday night's 20-year anniversary dinner, which will bring together close to 200 current and former players and their families to the clubhouse.
In an even tougher assignment for the selection committee there's still final 18-member men's and women's team to be announced at the dinner.
Coming up with a men's squad to represent the past two decades is a challenge when you've got a stack of players who have contributed to an ongoing 19-year streak of grand final appearances.
The club's history includes two complete sweeps of every AFL Central West competition at the time (first grade, reserves, under 17s and 14s for 2004 and 2009) along with titles in the youth girls and junior competitions.
The likes of men's tier one grand final best on ground recipients such as Dennis Pedemont and Bill Watterson are among the squad along with several title-winning captains such as Matt Archer, Tim Hunter and Andrew James.
Current Bushrangers coach Alex Sparks said the scale of the weekend's event continues to grow.
"Brining these guys back to the club for the weekend is going to provide some great energy for us. This will be the biggest event in the club's history by far," he said.
"The intent behind it is to showcase our history. We've had so many players come through the club, whether new to the game or an elite players, and we think it's a great time to recognise the contribution from players both past and present.
"Some people might not have even seen the clubhouse so for them to see what we've created and what we've built is going to be awesome."
This year also marks 10 years since the women's team began competing in AFL Central West.
They too got off to an exceptional start, winning the inaugural competition in 2015 and then taking out the next two grand finals.
The squads aren't just being viewed as a celebration of club success.
Current Bushrangers president Graeme Grundy said the night is a chance to reflect on the atmosphere and sense of community that's been built up over the past few decades.
"It's not always about what you win and the great teams, it's the level of engagement and the pride that everyone takes in the club which I get more satisfaction out of," he said.
"There's a lot of people who are going to come back for this who have been specially invited because they've been named in the team but there's a lot coming back who just want to be involved and relive the memories of when they were here."
Grundy said that the final team that's set to be named is something special.
"Some of the talent that's been through the club is amazing," he said.
"The team that's ultimately named is one of the best that you'll come across in country football, full stop. It's a very good team."
The full squads can be viewed on the club's Facebook page.
The dinner will follow this Saturday's action between the Bathurst Bushrangers and Dubbo Demons at George Park 2.
