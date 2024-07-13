Let's take the initial steps to put throwaway plastic behind us | Eco News

WELCOME once again to Plastic Free July.
Since 2011, July has been the month when we are reminded that the planet desperately needs us to reduce our consumption of plastic.
Most of us are aware of the massive amount of plastic that continues to accumulate around the globe, polluting our oceans, land and waterways.
Each year the problem becomes more acute, and we are increasingly confronted by research about how plastic causes health problems for all life on the planet.
Action is being taken, albeit slowly, at all levels of governance, but governing bodies need support from the grassroots to make things happen.
We need to be aware that we are contributing to the problem, therefore it is our responsibility to contribute to the solution.
This month we are encouraged to examine our everyday use of plastic.
Many of us have been aware of the problem of plastic waste and have taken steps to reduce its use. Many of us have also relapsed, allowing this most convenient substance to sneak back into our lives.
Now is the time to take stock and to decide on what changes we need to make.
It can be as little as making a commitment to avoiding one plastic item or looking at avoiding the use of single use plastic generally.
The object of the exercise is to come up with an achievable plan that can then become part of our lifestyle, resulting in a permanent reduction in household plastic use.
There are many items to choose from. When we examine our consumption of everyday items, plastic is everywhere.
A simple act for Plastic Free July is to pick the item we can most easily eliminate, either not using it at all or finding an alternative for it.
An example of this is not to use plastic wrapping for food items. There are many alternatives for plastic wrap.
Fortunately for us, many businesses are responding to increased public demand for plastic alternatives. A function of Plastic Free July is to motivate people to look for them in their local communities.
Eliminating one or more easily replaced plastic item from our lives is a small price to pay, but if we all did it, we would make a big difference.
For further ideas, visit the Plastic Free July website.
