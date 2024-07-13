Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Let's take the initial steps to put throwaway plastic behind us | Eco News

By Nick King
July 13 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Plastic featured prominently when members of Bathurst Community Climate Action Network collected 30 kilograms of rubbish in just 30 minutes a couple of years ago at a section of a drainage canal running parallel to lower Rankin Street.
Plastic featured prominently when members of Bathurst Community Climate Action Network collected 30 kilograms of rubbish in just 30 minutes a couple of years ago at a section of a drainage canal running parallel to lower Rankin Street.

WELCOME once again to Plastic Free July.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.