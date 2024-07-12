Our specialist programs hit all the right nostalgic notes | Tuned In

2MCE Community Radio features a wide range of specialist music programming presented by our volunteers.
Across the weekend and into Monday, you'll hear a diverse range of nostalgia programming.
On Saturday at 5pm, Retro Top 40 with Tim Williams features chart hits from the 1960s, 70s and 80s, often organised around a theme.
This weekend will feature songs that have women, ladies or girls in the title.
Every Sunday at 5pm, Alan Taylor presents Jive After Five, a two-hour time-tunnel into rock and roll history from the mid-1950s to the mid-1960s.
The program features rare tracks, B-sides, album tracks and lost 45s.
This week, Alan's program will feature obscure original versions, hit versions, covers and revivals.
Elvis Presley, Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis are household names, but who remembers Johnny Wilson, Sonny West, Roy Brown and Doris Troy?
These artists and many more will contribute to this week's journey of nostalgia on Jive After Five.
On Monday at 10am, you'll hear popular music from the pre-rock and roll era from the 1930s to 1950s in Morning Music with Graham Pascoe.
Alongside crooners such as Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra, you'll hear a segment called Singer of Renown, inspired by the program Singers of Renown presented on ABC Radio National by John Cargher for over 40 years.
In this weekly segment, you'll hear from artists that wouldn't usually be included on Morning Music.
This includes international and Australian singers who have established worldwide reputations, including Nellie Melba, Joan Sutherland, Gladys Moncrieff, Peter Dawson and comedian Billy Williams.
WE will be at the Bathurst Winter Festival this Saturday afternoon as part of the Charles Sturt University Brew and Bite event, featuring a range of regional food and brews.
You're welcome to visit our stall and find out more about volunteering and our programming.
