'Bathurst has waited for quite some time': Village Bakehouse finally open

AFTER almost four-years of planning, production and construction, Village Bakehouse Bathurst has finally opened its doors.
In the early hours of Thursday, July 11, the bakery was able to welcome customers from Bathurst and beyond for the long-awaited first day of trade.
And, after a solid six weeks of round-the-clock efforts to get the building up to scratch, retail operations manager Taylor Stevenson was very excited for the doors to open at long last.
"It's been a big six weeks, but it's good to be finally be open," he said.
After a long road since initial development applications for the site were approved in November 2020, the initial plan was to open in early 2023.
The past 12 months left locals asking a lot of questions about when the project - on the corner of Durham and Rankin streets - would be complete.
Between construction delays, bad weather and waiting for approvals, the process had taken much longer to complete than the Village Bakehouse team had hoped.
But now, the wait is finally over.
Now, the 500 square-foot bakery is open, with two floors of dine-in convenience for customers.
"Everybody knows that we've been building this for quite some time, and today's a really good day to be able to turn the tools over and sell some products," Mr Stevenson said.
"We pushed really hard to get this place open and I think it's really good for the community, and we have a lot of great staff. We're excited."
From managerial roles, to kitchen and bakery staff, pastry cooks, cleaners and landscapers, there were plenty of jobs to go around.
As a result, the Bakehouse has officially employed 70 members of staff as of the first day of trade.
Luckily for the bakery, too, as it was all hands on deck during the morning hours, where hundreds of people made their way inside to check out the tasty treats on offer.
And for those who didn't venture in, they opted for the convenience of the drive-through.
Despite Village Bakehouse already having two developed stores, with one in Dubbo, which opened more than 30 years ago, and one in Orange, which opened around eight years ago, Bathurst is the first location to have a drive-through facility.
And with this drive-through, comes an even bigger range of products.
As well as the classic cakes, cookies, sweets, breads, pies, sourdough loaves and rolls available, there is also a new addition that has been added to the menu.
"We have just launched, specific to Bathurst, our signature pie range. That's a brand new thing that we've just launched in our Bathurst store, and it's only available here at the moment," Mr Stevenson said.
"This is our first drive-through store, and our third store. It's a bit of a flagship, we wanted to do something that was going to be memorable, so it's a bigger, better, beefier pie.
"We just wanted something special, specifically for the Bathurst community, considering they had to wait so long for it."
And it was clearly worth the wait, as Mr Stevenson said the feedback on day-one was very positive, with the town buzzing with excitement to check out the latest restaurant offering.
The team at Village Bakehouse was buzzing too, with the excitement of the highly anticipated opening finally arriving.
"We're so happy to be open, we know Bathurst has waited for us for quite some time," Mr Stevenson said.
With extended opening hours from 6am until 9pm for breakfast, lunch and dinner options, Mr Stevenson said he would love for the community to head to the highway and satisfy their hunger cravings at any time of day.
"We want everyone to come down and try us out, and we're excited to be here for many, many, many years to come," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.