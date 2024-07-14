'Go there whenever they choose': Cityfit makes big change to 24-hour access

WHEN it comes to gyms, Cityfit is the OG, but that doesn't mean it's not keeping up with the demands of the modern trainer.
The gym has just transitioned to 24-hour trading.
Owner Mark Simons said the thinking behind the move is to remove roadblocks to exercising.
"We rolled out 24-hour access at Cityfit in line with d2f [Dedicated to Fitness, another gym owned by the Simons family]," he said.
"We've had d2f open 24 hours for probably over six months now, and it's been such a success with the membership, we decided to roll it out at Cityfit.
"We found it's getting more and more competitive in the gym industry at the moment, and we wanted to make sure we gave the members opportunities that they probably hadn't had before.
"The whole way through our journey in the gym industry, since we entered it in 2008, we tried to remove excuses to exercise - the simple things like a free creche, offering a free consult on your initial sign-up for membership, easy parking close to both sites, making it safe for people and making people feel comfortable.
"We tried to remove excuses, and one of the excuses we found that people had was 'I can't go to the gym at 6pm on a Sunday night when I would normally work out'.
"The 24-hour mindset has been a little bit of a realisation for us.
"When 24-hour gyms first came to light maybe 15 or 20 years ago, the mindset was people will go in and work out at 1am or 3am in the morning.
"But that is not the case.
"What we found is people who start work really early might come in at 4.30am, get their workout done and still be at work at 6.30am.
"On the other hand, some people don't finish work until 7.30pm or 8pm, and want to work out after they finish.
"It's just the way it is these days; people have so much on.
"Opening 24 hours removes that excuse: I won't go to the gym.
"It's more of an option. I can go and do my workout, I'm fine, I'm comfortable. They can go there whenever they choose, especially the weekend."
While the gym will be open 24 hours, the pool will not be accessible outside normal staffing hours for safety reasons.
"We had to take some fairly intricate measures to make sure the pool was not accessible after hours from a safety perspective," Mr Simons said.
"That was one of the reasons we were delayed from doing it [24-hour access] at Cityfit, simply because of the pool.
"We had to make sure we were able to do it, and make sure from a safety point of view there could be absolutely no access."
But the rest of the gym and its facilities will be open for use, including the cardio area, weights and access to the main group fitness floor.
"So if they want to go down there and get in some walking lunges or do stuff like that on a big area, members are more than welcome to go down there," Mr Simons said.
"We encourage people to come and use the whole facility that is available to them."
He said current members can apply for 24-hour access now.
"It's just a simple matter of asking at reception or clicking the link at the webpage and filling out a quick form, watching a quick safety video and then collect your 24-hour card."
