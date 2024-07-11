Snow forecast for region strengthens, city predicted to shiver through coldest day in a year

BATHURST is forecast to shiver through its coldest day in a year as part of a front that is also predicted to bring snow to the region's high country.
The Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye snow tracker continues to show a possibility of the white stuff on elevated areas in the Bathurst region from Sunday evening.
That possibility now stretches all the way through to Wednesday afternoon.
The forecast for Oberon, which sits at more than 1100 metres and is usually the most likely candidate, is for snow developing on Monday, a possible shower on Tuesday and rain and snow on Wednesday.
Bathurst's coldest day so far this winter is the 9.2 degrees recorded at the Bathurst Airport weather station on June 2, but it's likely to be given a serious nudge next week.
The city is forecast to get to 10 degrees on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday before struggling to only eight degrees on Wednesday.
If that forecast eventuates, it will be the coldest day in a year but won't be able to better the 6.8-degree top recorded at the airport in late June last winter.
The last proper snowfall in Bathurst itself, rather than the high country in the region, was at the start of winter in 2022, when there was white on the ground and in the trees at the top of Mount Panorama.
That followed a much more substantial covering on Mount Panorama in early June 2021.
The big one of recent memory, though, was the mid-July 2015 snow dump across Bathurst city itself that had residents rushing outside in the morning to capture the rare scenes.
A Weatherzone meteorologist at the time said that while Bathurst sits at a lower altitude than neighbouring Orange or Oberon, it was not "out of the question" for the city to receive such a fall of snow.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.