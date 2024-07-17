Western Advocate
Nine decades of Nola Ryan were well-celebrated in Bathurst: See the photos

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated July 17 2024 - 10:08am, first published 10:00am
A BIRTHDAY party, a celebratory morning tea, a special dinner, a ride on the ferris wheel, a trip to Annie's Ice Cream, and much more - Nola Ryan certainly made her 90th birthday memorable.

