Nine decades of Nola Ryan were well-celebrated in Bathurst: See the photos

A BIRTHDAY party, a celebratory morning tea, a special dinner, a ride on the ferris wheel, a trip to Annie's Ice Cream, and much more - Nola Ryan certainly made her 90th birthday memorable.
Born on July 9, 1934, Nola Ryan was alive during the Second World War, she was alive when the first man went into space, and on her birthday in 1981, Donkey Kong was released by Nintendo.
But, they're not the most important things that have happened during Nola Ryan's life.
Her greatest legacy is her loving family and friends that she has made along the way.
To celebrate her recent birthday, her nearest and dearest gathered at the Bathurst RSL on Saturday, July 6.
She had family travel from all over the country, and all over the world, to be there on her special day, with visitors from Canada, New Zealand, Canberra and the South Coast.
After the party, the celebrations continued, as she took a ride on the ferris wheel at the Bathurst Winter Festival with her loved ones, and followed it with a Sofala Gold ice cream from Annies.
But that wasn't the end of the tributes to Ms Ryan, as on Thursday, July 11, the Macquarie View Tennis Club held a special morning tea for Ms Ryan, who has been a member of the club for more than 50 years.
And, even at 90, she still has an impressive forehand.
A Western Advocate representative attended both events and snapped some photos.
