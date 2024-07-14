More faces from the first Kids' Day at the Bathurst Winter Festival

THE Bathurst Winter Festival was even more family-friendly than usual on July 10, 2024.
It was the first Kids' Day of the festival, where families were encouraged to spend the day together in the precinct.
Children and their parents were keen to go ice skating, as well as take a ride on the carousel, the ferris wheel and the tea cups.
There were some great costumes on display as well, with children encouraged to dress up as their favourite superhero, princess or book character.
Many took the opportunity to have their photo taken with a life-size Minion character as well.
There were also market stalls, face-painting, an animal farm, craft workshops and lawn games.
The next Kids' Day will be held on Wednesday, July 17 from 9am to 3pm.
