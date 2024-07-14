Western Advocate
Our History

Early swimmers had to ride the highs and lows and go with the flow | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
July 14 2024 - 5:30pm
The banks of the river have always been a popular gathering place.
THIS week's article is the latest in a series on drownings, swimming holes and the recreational use of the Macquarie River. Our photo shows a large crowd on the banks of the Macquarie in February 1918, near the George Street Falls. The photo also features Mr Ford's two-storey brick house and what later became Old Government Cottage.

Various swimming events took place in the new Bathurst pool that had been built on the site of the burnt-down convict hospital on the corner of Bentinck and Howick streets and which had opened in October 1887.

