Early swimmers had to ride the highs and lows and go with the flow | Yesterday, Today

Various swimming events took place in the new Bathurst pool that had been built on the site of the burnt-down convict hospital on the corner of Bentinck and Howick streets and which had opened in October 1887.
Activities included a big gala event, however, many felt the water was too cool.
On February 6, 1890, the pool complex was put up for auction at the Royal Hotel in William Street, which allowed a syndicate to purchase it. The syndicate comprised Dr Spencer and other local citizens.
There was a charge to swim in Bathurst's swimming pool, while the river was free.
Another swimming club was formed by November 1893 and Father Lower was president. Charles Sloman was elected treasurer.
A well-attended swimming carnival was held after Christmas the following year and the Championship of Bathurst was won by P. Stapleton.
This swimming club didn't last long, and another Bathurst swimming club was formed under the auspices of the NSW Amateur Swimming Association on January 15, 1895. Bathurst mayor J. Walker was president. Even water polo events were held.
Newspaper articles continued to mention swimming in Bathurst - and it was usually during extra hot weather.
In December 1897, it was reported that good crowds had flocked to the river to swim and play.
One letter to the editor pointed out that a proper weir would be of benefit to swimmers.
Dry times in January 1899 meant the water was very low again and a water race was dug in the sand by the council's men.
At the same time, shifts of men were digging in the tunnels, which were ultimately 1000 feet long.
The syndicate offered the pool to Bathurst City Council for £1500 In March 1899, but the offer was refused. The club at this time was well-patronised.
Rows of sandbags were placed across the river in October 1902, though swimmers were asked not to swim there.
A letter was sent to the editor of the National Advocate on December 13, 1906, concerning the swimmers in the river:
Sir, I notice in a recent issue of your vigilant organ that the police are determined to suppress the practice of boys and youths bathing in the river.
I do not know which bridge is called the 'red iron bridge,' but I presume it is the railway bridge.
Now Sir, my object in writing is to advocate the setting aside of a place where boys and youths may legitimately bathe, provided they wear the usual bathing dress.
Many a boy learns to swim in this way.
The practice is eminently healthy, and if some remote part of the river, say so many yards above or below the 'red iron bridge', be reserved for the purpose, no harm can possibly result.
Those who do not want to look on will keep away, while for others who like that sort of thing, there's the sort of thing they like.
I contend that where there is a river it is the duty of the Civic Fathers to try and do something towards providing a free bathing place and not to haul the would-be clean ones to the police court as junior criminal offenders.
The idea of a weir was again sown, but little was done for several years.
It was raised again in February 1911 at a reception of the then-mayor Mr A.B. James when Mr F.B. Kenny spoke about the necessity and benefits of a public weir on the Macquarie River which could be used for recreation.
Letters had also been sent to the Department of Public Works requesting assistance, but nothing became of any ideas.
There was another water shortage in February 1914 and swimmers were confined to two smaller holes.
