It's been must-watch mayhem all year: Will next Bathurst derby deliver again?

Eighteen goals, a penalty shootout, and last-minute drama.
The script for this year's Bathurst Derby has kept everyone on the edge of their seats.
Bathurst 75 and Panorama FC will battle again this weekend as the Western Premier League season reaches its midway point.
Proctor Park has been fortunate enough to host two thrilling encounters between the pair this year, and Saturday afternoon promises to be no different.
Bathurst 75 defeated the Goats earlier this season in a topsy-turvy encounter that saw the royal blues surrender a 4-1 half-time lead. The hero that day was Luke Mutton, whose late brace sealed a memorable 6-4 win.
However, Panorama will still have good memories from its penalty shootout win against their rivals after an exhilarating 4-all draw in the Australia Cup.
Sitting pretty at the top of the table, and fresh from their bye last weekend, 75 enter this match as favourites.
However, complacency could not be further from the minds of the team, according to player Steven Long.
"After that loss to Bulls we got a bit of a wake up call, and we can see that we are actually not that far ahead now that Bulls are three points behind," Long said.
"Every game is a must win to make sure that we can get that best position going into finals."
If the goals begin to rain down on Proctor Park again this Saturday expect Jack Press to be involved. The striker has found the net four times against the Goats already this season, but Long says he will not be a lone threat to Panorama on Saturday.
"I hope to give him a hand. Luke [Mutton] is always bombing through midfield and finding himself in the right spot. I think that if anyone is going to have a big game, it might be Josh Brown."
Panorama returned to winning ways against Macquarie United last Saturday in its quest to catch their high-flying rivals.
Third on the table - seven points behind 75 - there may be some urgency about the Goats performance this Saturday. However, Goats midfielders Jayden Staatz and Bryn White say this is always the case in a derby match.
"It wouldn't matter if they are 20 points ahead of us. We want to beat those guys regardless," Staatz asserted.
White added: "In every match we want to win but against these guys it really is a grudge match. We want to stamp our authority on the competition and playing against the best is the best thing you can do."
In good news for Goats fans, the midfield pair were confident that talisman Jaiden Culbert would feature after rolling his ankle last Saturday.
"The thing with Jaiden is that he has got that competitive desire to play and especially against teams like 75s the boys have such a want to win that not much will hold him back," White said.
"We have got plenty of firepower behind him as well. I have full faith in Ryan [Peacock], [Jackson] Fuda, [Matt] Hobby, Zaccy Piggott, and Paul Long's got goals in him as well. It's all about how we come together as a team."
Western Premier League Fixtures - Saturday 13th July
Dubbo Bulls v Orange Waratahs, Victoria Park Main Field, 3pm
Parkes Cobras v Orana Spurs, Woodward Park Main Field, 3pm
Bathurst 75 v Panorama FC, Proctor Park Field One, 5pm
