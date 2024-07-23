Distracted drunk driver crashes head first into lamp post

A DRUNK driver who was using her mobile phone when she crashed into a lamp post has told a court she wouldn't normally drink so much.
Cassandra Elizabeth Waters, 41, of View Street, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 3, 2024 to high-range drink-driving and using a mobile phone while driving.
Court documents state Waters was drinking at a friend's home in Bathurst on May 21, 2024 before she got behind the wheel of her red Nissan Micra and drove along George Street around 9pm.
Waters was using her phone as drove into a lamp post in the middle of Keppel Street, mounting the concrete bollard.
Her airbags were deployed and her vehicle suffered significant damage to the front.
Police responded to reports about 9.15pm and found Waters standing next to her vehicle.
"I looked at my phone, I don't know where it is ... I've had a couple of drinks," Waters said.
She was arrested after giving a positive roadside reading and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, she gave a second positive alcohol reading of 0.177.
SOLICITOR James Taylor told the court his client was worried something had been put into her drink and that's why she drove.
Mr Taylor said he had also been told by Waters that she "wouldn't normally drink that much".
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said the incident pointed toward Waters having a drinking problem, and that she would be risking a jail sentence should she return with a like matter.
Waters was placed on a community correction order for 12 months and fined $2800.
She was also banned from driving for nine months, with a two-year interlock period to follow.
