Plan to fence Adventure Playground hits a snag

Here is a look at what is making news today.
The money deputy mayor Ben Fry had hoped to use to put a fence, or something similar, at the Adventure Playground has been earmarked for another project.
In May, 2024, he called for some kind of physical barrier on the Durham Street of the playground to reduce the risk of children making their way onto the busy road, but council's current financial position means the money will be spent elsewhere. You can read all about it here.
In other news, after almost four years of planning, production and construction, Village Bakehouse Bathurst has finally opened its doors. In the early hours of Thursday, July 11, the bakery was able to welcome customers from Bathurst and beyond for the long-awaited first day of trade.
And in sport, Bathurst Bushrangers will finalise their 20 year anniversary team this Saturday when they announce their best players from the past two decades.
Have a great day.
Jacinta Carroll, Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.