'I really do love this place': St Catherine's celebrate 30 years of service

THIRTY years of integrity, compassion and courage.
That's what was celebrated at St Catherine's Aged Care facility recently, as the organisation that runs the care home - Catholic Healthcare - hit the big three - oh.
After being first established in 1994 by the Bishops of NSW and ACT, in conjunction with ministries in the region, the Bathurst presence was first established at St Vincent's Hospital.
To properly commemorate 30 years, St Catherine's hosted a morning tea for staff, residents, and special guests, as well as an official ceremony with representatives from Catholic Healthcare.
To top it off, there was also a presentation of recognition for staff members who received service awards for five and 10 years working at the facility.
One member, who was recently awarded for a quarter of a century at St Catherine's, was residential manager Angela Stocks.
She commented on one of the presentations made at the event, where one of the founding Sisters compared Catholic Healthcare to that of a precious stone - a pearl.
And the pearl is also the stone that represents a 30-year anniversary.
"It is a pearl, it is a very precious thing that we have grown over 30 years and still continue to grow," Ms Stocks said.
According to Ms Stocks, the 'pearl' of St Catherine's has been formed thanks to the combination of the wonderful residents, her co-workers, and the organisation itself.
"I am very well supported by Catholic Healthcare," she said.
"And I value the people; the people that we care for, and their families, and above all the staff who come together to deliver the care that these residents deserve."
And it's the workers that long-term resident Sister Sheila Conliffe said are the heart of the home.
Sister Conliffe has been a resident in the current location for seven years, since it first opened in Gormans Hill in 2017.
Prior to that, she spent eight years in the former Busby Street location.
"I really do love this place. I do love the staff," she said.
As well as the staff and the location, Sister Conliffe said that she loves the fact that there is always something to do, and there is so much variety on a day-to-day basis.
But, of all the activities, there are two that stand out.
"My favourite thing is the music. I love music, and I love having volunteers who come in and play the guitar, and sing," she said.
"It's just so beautiful, and I do love those sessions."
And her second favourite thing?
"We have a lovely gathering for Bingo. We have it three times a week, and it is so popular," Sister Conliffe said.
"We have prizes, not money prizes, but we do have prizes of chocolates and chips."
Sister Conliffe expressed her thanks to all of those who have contributed to her positive experiences during the last 15 years in the facility.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.