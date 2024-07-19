'I never expected to be 100': Gisella Koro celebrates hitting a century

SHE was laughing, joking, and even dancing - it's clear that even a century hasn't affected her spirit.
One hundred years ago, in 1924, the very first Winter Olympics were held in France, Judy Garland landed her first acting role, and the lyrics to 'Happy Birthday to You' were published for the first time.
In 1924, Gisella Koro was born on June 29.
And in 2024, the biggest and best of all the 'Happy Birthday to You' songs were sung to her in celebration of her 100 years.
Partying alongside her family and friends in the St Catherine's Aged Care home, Ms Koro was delighted to have received a letter from King Charles, members of parliament, and the Governor-General to commemorate her 100th birthday.
Born in Hungary, Ms Koro first made her way to Australia in the 1950s, during a time of political unrest.
Russia had invaded, and alongside her husband, Ms Koro made the decision to immigrate to Australia.
"My husband was a professional army soldier, so they would have taken him to Siberia, so we decided to leave the country as there was nothing much we could do," she said.
"When we came to Australia, we had quite a difficult time in the beginning, but we survived, and I brought up my family here."
With six children - three boys and three girls - and eventually 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, family is what Ms Koro said has been her greatest legacy.
Family is also at the core of her fondest memories.
"Having a big family, most of my time was spent to take care of my family," she said.
"My memories, they are with my children growing up here in Australia. It's a fantastic country, you know, and I have never been sorry that I came."
This family is what eventually led her back to Bathurst, where she has been for the last 20 years.
When Ms Koro and her husband first arrived in the country, they began their life in our little town, where they stayed for a brief period.
Soon after, the family settled in Lithgow, where Ms Koro was the first person to open a childcare centre in the town.
"I started the first preschool in Lithgow," she said.
"I just got in touch with some of the mothers, and the first thing was that I wanted to enrol my girl into the preschool.
"I asked the headmistress in the school and she said 'we don't have a preschool', so I said 'well, we have to do something about that'."
And that's exactly what she did.
Ms Koro opened Jack and Jill preschool, where she worked as an educator for several years.
Jack and Jill is still operational today, more than 45 years after it first opened - something she said she was both proud of, and shocked by.
The feeling of turning 100 for Ms Koro was much the same.
"I never expected to be 100, but I survived so far," she said.
"You have hard times in your life, but still, you know you can survive. You never give up."
And with a smile on her face, and a pep in her step, she joked about hoping to make it to 110.
But the joke wasn't all that far-fetched.
As far as 100 years goes, Ms Koro made it look pretty youthful.
"I'm feeling alright. I mean, I have my difficulties too, but I shouldn't complain because I'm still able to walk," she said.
The secret to living for a whole century?
According to Ms Koro, it's living each day as it comes, and always making time for family.
