More than 200 days inside: can you give these dogs and cats a new life?

THE Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC) is at capacity, with nearly 100 animals residing in the facility.
Many of the animals there are strays, found wandering the streets with no microchip to identify who they belonged to.
For some, they were found very recently.
Others, though, have been at BARC for more than 200 days.
Staff at BARC are stepping up their efforts to find them homes, spending time at the Bathurst Winter Festival in the hopes of talking to as many people as possible about the animals that are ready to adopt.
Animal attendant Zach Hanman said people have been consistently coming up to the booth and, as of Thursday, July 11, four homes have been found for animals and more appointments are booked for meet and greets.
Prior to arriving at the festival for the first time, BARC had 52 dogs and 43 cats on its books.
"We're over capacity at the moment, but we're not turning dogs away and we're not euthanising them," Mr Hanman said.
While finding homes for any of the animals is a win, there is hope that the festival will be the ticket to securing forever homes for the ones that have been there the longest.
That includes Molly, a Staffordshire bull terrier cross, who has been at BARC for more than 230 days, and rottweiler cross Luai, whose number of days at the pound also exceeds 200.
Mr Hanman said its often the breed that sees dogs like Molly and Luai overlooked, but people shouldn't judge them based on those stereotypes.
"Both of them are very sweet dogs," he said.
BARC is committed to finding the best homes for all of the animals, which is why there is a big focus on meet and greets with prospective owners.
Meetings can also be arranged with the household pets to ensure they will be comfortable with the new animal.
The last thing BARC wants is for an animal to be brought back, which is why so much care is taken to match the right animal with the right family and home environment.
"We tend to try to tailor our animals to the specific household needs," Mr Hanman said.
"If we had a family with kids, we wouldn't give them a very jumpy, big dog."
People open to welcoming a new pet are encouraged to stop by the BARC booth at the winter festival on any of the following days: July 13, July 17 and July 21.
Also on July 21, which is Pet Day at the winter festival, BARC staff will be offering free microchipping.
People can bring their pets along and have a microchip placed.
Mr Hanman said microchipping pets is a good way to ensure they don't end up as strays at BARC.
"If they do get out, then we know who owns them," he said.
If your pet is already microchipped, it is important to make sure the details are up-to-date with the correct address and contact numbers
This can be done at the civic centre in Russell Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.