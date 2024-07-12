Bars are back: Bushies to wear throwback jerseys, Giants look to stay top two

BATHURST Bushrangers are 'bringing back the bars' this round of the AFL Central West competition.
The men's senior tier one and two sides and the women's squad will all sport throwback jerseys in their games against the Dubbo Demons to celebrate the club's 20th anniversary.
The design is a nod to the first jerseys worn by the club in 2004.
The colours add to a big day for the club, whose anniversary dinner will follow the day's play on George Park 2.
Bushies first grade coach Alex Sparks said it's been a desire of his to see the jersey back in action.
"We've always had a campaign to bring back the bars," he said.
"The bars jersey is the original jersey that we wore in 2004 so we thought there was no better weekend to bring it back. Hopefully we can make it stay.
"I love the history of the club and I think going back to your origins is always good.
"I think it's just going to be great to see everyone playing in the same kit. We have a lot of different jerseys rolling around so to bring it all together will be really good."
The senior women's game is expected to be a big contest.
A win in the top-of-the-table clash for the Bushrangers will see them draw level with the Demons in the battle for the minor premiership.
Demons beat the Bushrangers 57 to 48 in their only meeting so far this season.
"It's going to be a big weekend in particular in the women's," Sparks said.
"The match that Dubbo and Bushies played last time in Dubbo was really, really good. We're hoping that we can go that little bit further this weekend and win that game.
"In the men's we're looking forward to a really big hit out. We know they'll travel really well this weekend and make it a big team event and bring some buses down so we're expecting a hard game."
Giants travel to face the Orange Tigers this round in a bid to maintain second spot on the ladder.
Victory at Waratahs and a win for the Bushies over the Demons would give the Giants a four point buffer over the Dubbo squad.
In both games this season Giants proved two strong for the Tigers though on each occasion they were forced to work hard for those 42 and 37-point victories.
Giants skipper Bailey Brien expects the Tigers to again be a tricky prospect, especially on their own turf.
"They can be a dangerous footy team and they play some good footy when they're on," he said.
"We need to be wary this weekend, especially going away to their ground. They play it well. We need to be ready from the first ball up."
The general bye last weekend has been a big benefit to the Giants.
"That weekend off came at a good time. There were a few injuries and niggles around the group," Brien said.
"I think being in second spot with all the blokes we've had out so far is a really big achievement for the club. The 'next man up' mentality has carried through the club and we back each other to do the job.
"With more guys coming back there's going to be some tough selection calls coming up."
