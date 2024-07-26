Man's problematic response to tiff prompts call to put pride aside

A PROBLEM waiting to explode is how a 34-year-old man was described in open court after he made numerous threats in what was chalked up as a bad reaction.
Casey Beau McFarlane of Pioneer Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 3, 2024 to a charge of intimidation.
Documents tendered to the court state McFarlane and the victim were arguing while at a Bathurst home on June 27, 2024.
At some point during the disagreement, McFarlane shoved his phone in the victim's direction as they began to record him.
"You're f---ing full of big words there," McFarlane said.
After being told to "just get out", McFarlane leaned over towards the victim and pushed his phone to them and said "there you go, f---ing talk".
He then threw his mobile phone at the victim.
"You're a f---ing hero until it comes to the crunch. We're at the f---ing crunch now ... do something," he said.
"You've been threatening to call the cops ... Now's your f---ing opportunity. Go for it, call the cops.
"About f---ing time you get put in your place, c--t."
The court heard McFarlane approached the victim again and pushed his phone into their chest a third time.
"Let go of me ... Get away, you psycho," the victim said.
"If you were a f---king bloke I would drive a f---ing fist through you," McFarlane said as he grabbed the victim's phone and stopped their recording at one minute and 44 seconds.
Police arrived a short time later after receiving a call from the victim.
McFarlane was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he made full admissions.
McFARLANE, who represented himself in court, said he was full of "heavy regret" after reflecting on his bad, "out of character" reaction.
In return, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis expressed concern for McFarlane, who claimed to have nothing but the clothes on his back.
"You're a problem waiting to explode," Ms Ellis said.
"Isn't it better to suck up your pride and ask for help? Forget your pride and fix yourself."
McFarlane was placed on a community correction order for two years and ordered to do 250 hours of unpaid community service work.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.