Man goes on a rant as police check his rego and find pot stashed in pocket

A MAN who was pulled over by police for a rego check and was then found with stash of pot in his pocket has been convicted of a string of charges.
Matthew Stephen Campbell, 52, of Raglan Street, South Bathurst wrote to Bathurst Local Court to plead guilty on July 3, 2024 to a number of charges, including:
Campbell was stopped along the Mitchell Highway in Bathurst behind the wheel of a red Toyota Corolla just before 10am on February 16, 2024 for random police testing, court papers say.
Campbell was asked for his licence before he was drug tested.
After he gave a positive reading for cannabis and methamphetamine, he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, he gave a second positive sample for both drugs, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis to contain either THC or meth.
"I use it to help me sleep," Campbell said when asked about his drug use.
On a separate occasion, the court heard Campbell was driving along Brilliant Street around 9.30pm on May 7 when he did a U-turn in front of police and quickly pulled over.
The officers pulled up behind him and did checks on his vehicle's registration, which had expired on March 29.
"I knew it was coming up soon but I didn't know when," he said to police.
Campbell became agitated and said he was going to raise a case with the ombudsman as he ranted about being stopped by police.
Court papers say he was asked if he had anything on him when he pulled out a small bag from his pocket and said "yeah, I've got cannabis".
Police then searched him and found more cannabis leaf inside of his wallet, which he claimed to have bought for $50.
The drugs were later found to weigh 5.56 grams.
MAGISTRATE Elizabeth Ellis noted Campbell's written plea of guilty in court and read his explanation which said he was going through a difficult time and had been making questionable decisions.
Campbell was convicted and fined $2418.
He was also banned from driving for six months.
