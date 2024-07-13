Campbell's dessert delight: Bathurst junior's hard-earned podium result

AT the age of just nine Levi Campbell is already making moves in the world of endurance motocross racing.
The rising star on two wheels recently travelled to Mildura for this year's Hattah Desert Race, taking part in the Small Wheels race that saw 95 junior riders compete in a six-lap race.
Levi gained five places on the last lap - his fastest for the race - to finish third in the under 9s category.
His fast finish saw him place 63rd overall with a time of one hour, 11 minutes and 35 seconds.
Campbell's mother, Amanda, could not hide her elation for her son's achievement.
"As a mum I'm very proud. Proud's probably an understatement, really. It probably doesn't describe how excited we are for him," she said.
"When you have a big trip like that it's the icing on the cake when he comes home with some silverware."
At such a young age you could excuse Levi for feeling nervous competing at such a big event, but his mother says his passion and curiosity for the sport helps him take it all in his stride.
"He gets very excited but takes it all in. He asks lots of questions, as a nine-year-old boy, and he likes to know what to expect," she said.
"He's been training on and off the bike with swimming, running and strength work while doing other motocross events."
Incredibly, applications for the Hattah Desert Race are done on a first come, first served basis. As such, this was an opportunity Levi was not going to pass up.
"It's pretty much like trying to get concert tickets. Whoever gets in first makes it and then it's closed," Campbell said.
"He was very excited just to be a part of it because entries for the whole event - that's 800 riders - went in 11 minutes, so it's a big event to get into."
Levi's inspiration for the sport stems from his father, Locky, who has been teaching his son the ins and outs of motocross.
"His dad, Locky, rode as a youngster so it's in his blood. He's been on a bike probably before he could walk," Campbell said.
"He loves motorbike riding, pushbike riding and anything with two wheels, pretty much. He's really passionate about it and wants to go far."
Such is the passion for riding within the Campbell family that younger brother Hunter is already preparing to follow in Levi's footsteps.
"He's his little pit crew," Amanda said.
"He's only just turned five. He loves getting on his motorbike as well and he's already said that one day he'll do this race too. I'm sure we'll be hooked now and we'll be back every year."
There are several pathways open to Levi within motocross but for now he remains fixated on the endurance discipline of the sport.
"He'd love to keep doing Hattah and wants to get into more endurance racing. It just depends on how far we want to travel with that," his mother said.
"We're doing club rounds, racing with the Panorama Motorcycle Club, and we go to Clarence, at the Lower Mountains. We want to keep ticking off a few big events each year as he gets older.
"He is a little boy with big dreams."
