'They need investment now': Bowen rubbishes nuclear 'fantasy' as he visits Lithgow

A FEDERAL Government heavy-hitter has visited the Mount Piper coal-fired power station near Lithgow to emphasise the site's future is green, not nuclear.
It comes almost a month after the federal Opposition's surprise announcement of a long-term plan to build a nuclear station at Mount Piper.
Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen was at Mount Piper on Thursday, July 11 to say Labor welcomed the projects proposed by Energy Australia at that site and further down the road.
Energy Australia is proposing a 500-megawatt big battery at Mount Piper and a pumped hydro facility at Lake Lyell, which has been declared critical state significant infrastructure by the NSW Government.
A development application for the big battery was recently submitted to the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure.
"Regions like this are central to our renewable energy future; central to Australia's economic future," Mr Bowen said of Lithgow.
He said the primary feedback he had been hearing from community members was a concern about immediate job security during the energy transition.
"What locals have said to me is they need investment now," he said.
"Not in 30 or 40 years' time, but today."
Mr Bowen visited the Mount Piper station with federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman, NSW Senator Deborah O'Neill and NSW Minister for Energy and Climate Change Penny Sharpe.
"I'm not sure if Mr Dutton or Mr O'Brien [shadow climate change and energy minister Ted O'Brien] have been here, but they have a plan for nuclear power which is at least 30 years away," Mr Bowen said.
"They admit 2035 at its earliest; even that is wildly ambitious and optimistic and unrealistic. But that doesn't fix the problems today. It doesn't create jobs today.
"It doesn't create investment today and, indeed, it will chill investment.
"It will stop people investing in the alternative plans because of the investor uncertainty created by having a nuclear plan, which is never going to happen - it's a fantasy."
The fact Mr Dutton hasn't travelled to Lithgow since making his announcement has also been noted by independent federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee.
Mr Gee has visited Lithgow and Portland in recent weeks to talk to locals about the nuclear announcement and says they still have plenty of questions about the details of the proposal.
During Mr Bowen's visit, Lithgow mayor Maree Statham said her council is learning as much as possible to ensure the best outcome for the region.
"As far Lithgow City Council goes, I feel that any information we can obtain, whether it's with Minister Bowen or the Opposition, we take it all in and then we go to the people," she said.
"I think there's going to be an industry and development in the next 10 years. We've got so many aspects of a great way of living here.
"We've got a wonderful community, and I'm sure that in the next few years there will be lots of growth and prosperity."
Ms Sharpe, meanwhile, said the state was already taking action in the transition period.
"The [energy] transition is underway and in NSW we have a really clear plan to transition our electricity system, working to carefully manage the exit of coal power over time, putting in batteries," she said.
"We're working with local communities to put solar and batteries in their home as well.
"We're doing all of that at the same time."
Mr Bowen said he had been visiting sites around the country that host power stations, such as Port Augusta in South Australia.
"These are all regions which are seeing massive investments in renewable energy in the future," he said.
"All of these regions have hosted coal-fired power stations in the past or do currently.
"The regions that have powered Australia for so long will be the regions that power us into the future."
THE federal Opposition says its nuclear plan for Lithgow and six other sites in Australia will mean jobs, investment and access to reliable and affordable electricity.
"The Mount Piper community will benefit from a multi-billion dollar facility guaranteeing high-paying jobs for generations to come, an integrated economic development precinct to attract manufacturing, value-add and high-tech industry and a regional deal unlocking investment in modern infrastructure, services and community priorities," federal Nationals leader David Littleproud said at the time of the nuclear announcement.
He said an elected Nationals and Liberal Coalition government "would commence a two-and-a-half year comprehensive community engagement process and a detailed technical analysis of each location".
"This will provide each community with an extended opportunity to have their questions answered by leading experts," he said.
"A Community Partnership will be formed in Mount Piper, consisting of experienced local representatives, as the focal point for community engagement and to play an important role in planning the future of the region.
"The experience from the USA shows that 77 per cent of workers at coal-fired power stations can be directly brought across to work on a nuclear power station."
