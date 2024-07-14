The key project Fry thinks should get a cut of go-kart track loan money

WITH concerns growing about the state of the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium, deputy mayor Ben Fry wants to see an easy solution implemented: for the council to fund the works for the roof.
The indoor sports stadium is crying out for an upgrade, the most important element of which is a new roof.
In its current state, the roof is prone to leaking water onto the courts when it rains or when condensation has built up.
Two grants have been secured for an upgrade at the facility - one from the state government and one to the council from the federal government - but there has been conjecture as to whether or not the funding includes replacing the roof.
And, amid those discussions, a roughly $2 million loan has been freed up following Bathurst council's decision not to approve its own development application (DA) for a go-kart track.
Cr Fry said it's clear now that there isn't money for the stadium roof amongst the grants that have been secured, and he thinks council should step in.
He wants to see some of the loan money directed to the indoor sports stadium to ensure it gets the full upgrade it needs.
"From our understanding, that funding wouldn't cover the rest of the work that would need to be done on the roof, so now that we know that, now that we have confirmation of that, it's time for council to make sure we're delivering for that community," Cr Fry said.
"It's my opinion that we should be giving another $400,000 or $500,000 to make sure that the roof gets done completely, in addition to the $400,000 council has already allocated to it [from federal funding]."
He has considered the prospect of the council paying off the remaining loan money, to bring down its debts, but his own cost-benefit analysis falls in favour of utilising the money to progress other projects.
This is primarily because of the low interest rate the council has on the loan.
If the council does agree to allocate some of the loan to the indoor sports stadium, that would still leave more than a million dollars to spend elsewhere.
Cr Fry said there was a closed-door working party on Wednesday, July 10 where the councillors discussed projects that could receive a portion of the money.
No decisions have been made at this stage, but there are a number of projects he is personally in favour of.
His list includes upgrades to awning lights in the central business district, further work on the old headmaster's residence in Howick Street, storm water infrastructure upgrades, and upgrading the toilets at Bathurst Library.
"That needs a big lot of money allocated to it, so that could be a potential project," Cr Fry said of the library toilets.
"... This is all about those critical works that could benefit from a bit of extra that we didn't have before."
He said a shortlist of suitable projects will be circulated amongst councillors as a result of that working party, and he anticipates a decision on how to use the loan will be made before the end of July, 2024.
