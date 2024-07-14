Western Advocate
Western Advocate's complete view of property
Home/News/Council

The key project Fry thinks should get a cut of go-kart track loan money

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
July 15 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WITH concerns growing about the state of the Bathurst Indoor Sports Stadium, deputy mayor Ben Fry wants to see an easy solution implemented: for the council to fund the works for the roof.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.