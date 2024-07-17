We want to help you achieve employment or education goals | Interagency

Interagency is an association of Bathurst community groups and services.
Opportunity Pathways is a voluntary program facilitated by Plus Community that works with people, 17 years of age or older, who are linked in with social, community or Aboriginal housing providers or have applications in to do so.
We work with people to create employment and education goals based on their interests and skills and then support them to take steps towards achieving these goals.
In the past, Opportunity Pathways has supported with the following:
We can also work alongside job services providers and won't impact any Centrelink income.
Rebecca* is a great example of how Opportunity Pathways is able to support someone to achieve an employment goal.
Rebecca wanted to secure work in the trades industry, however, was suffering with poor mental health and did not have the confidence to try to gain employment.
Opportunity Pathways assisted Rebecca by initially linking her in with longer term mental health supports and Skillset, resulting in Rebecca maintaining good mental health and gaining casual employment in the trades sector.
Opportunity Pathways helped Rebecca build the confidence and practical skills to address barriers in her life, while navigating the workforce.
We also purchased work clothing that was not provided by the employer.
Rebecca reports she loves her job, and has accepted a permanent part-time contract.
She plans on continuing with her current employer while working toward her long-term goal of progressing up the career ladder to eventually become a team leader and hopefully one day move into upper management.
Like Rebecca, we offer one-on-one support to create a plan that will help people take steps toward achieving goals in a way that works for them and their life.
We have coaches working in Orange, Bathurst, Dubbo, Oberon, Cabonne, Cowra, Blayney, Wellington, Narromine, Parkes and Forbes.
If you have any questions, you can contact Opportunity Pathways on 1800 940 409.
Alternatively, you can have a talk to your housing officer or support co-ordinator about Opportunity Pathways.
* An alias has been used.
