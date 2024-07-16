Punched so hard during car park assault that they fell out of the driver's seat

A PERSON was punched so hard that they fell out of a car during an assault in a cinema car park that has put a 33-year-old behind bars.
Cameron Jon Hine, of Loftus Street, Bathurst, was sentenced to prison after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 4, 2024 to:
Police documents tendered to the court said Hine was in a car park in Kent Street, Sydney at around 9pm on April 6, 2024 where a grey Nissan Qashqai was parked.
He walked over to the vehicle, pulled both side mirrors off and threw one of them at the windscreen, causing it to crack, then walked away, according to police.
The victim in the matter went to the car about half an hour later and took photos of the damage shortly before Hine returned and saw the victim sitting in the driver's seat.
The pair spoke for a few minutes before Hine was heard by a nearby witness, who was loading his children into his car, yelling at the victim before he began to punch them in the face, according to the police documents.
The witness ran over and saw Hine sprawled across the centre console of the car throwing punches at the victim.
At one point, Hine punched the person so hard that they fell out of the driver's seat.
Hine then told the witness to "f--k off" before he walked away.
Police documents said the victim told the witness that they were from Bathurst and they didn't want police involved.
Police arrived a few moments later, however, and patrolled for Hine.
The victim did not give police any information on Hine's whereabouts.
Hine was spotted buying a bottle of water from a tobacconist on Kent Street at around 3am as the victim waited for him outside.
Police went to a home in Bathurst and spoke with Hine at about 7.30pm that night.
"We did have an argument; we were both drunk. It did get a bit out of control," Hine said, according to police.
He was taken to Bathurst Police Station.
ON a separate occasion, the victim - who was listed as a protected person in an AVO against Hine from April 1 - invited him to a CBD pub in Bathurst on April 27.
They were both drinking alcohol before they left the venue and returned to the victim's home at around 3pm.
After they argued, the victim called triple-0 at around 11pm.
Police arrived within minutes and saw furniture knocked over and a smashed fake pot plant at the entrance to the driveway.
As police went to knock on the front door, they said they saw the victim lying on the floor bracing themselves against a wall.
According to police, the victim went to the front door and said: "I don't know where he is. I don't know if he is still in the garage or not."
Police said they noticed the victim's puffer jacket had been ripped at the seam and they appeared to be in a dishevelled state.
The court heard Hine was found in the garage before he was arrested and handcuffed.
Hine was taken to Bathurst Police Station and the victim was transported to hospital.
HINE shook his head and looked down at his feet as he appeared in the courtroom by audio-visual link from prison.
The victim sat in the body of the court as the prosecution said they held serious concerns about the protection of the community, given Hine, according to the prosecution, had resorted to victim blaming in a pre-sentence report.
The report, prepared by Community Corrections, placed Hine at a medium to low risk of re-offending, which police prosecutor Sergeant Aaron Burgess disputed.
"It continues to puzzle the prosecution the risk radius given his lack of insight, his history of violent offending. Your Honour would place little weight on the risk assessment," Sgt Burgess said.
"There are a number of punches ... it is a particularly serious example of this type of behaviour."
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan told the court of Hine's need for rehabilitation from alcohol abuse, and said any concern could be met by an intensive correction order (ICO).
Mr Kuan also said his client - who hasn't been jailed before - would live in Sydney and "be a considerable distance from the victim" should he be placed on the community-based alternative to jail.
But Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis disagreed with imposing an ICO given Hine's level of violence and his criminal history.
"I cannot understand how the protection of the community, of the victim, can be supported by an intensive correction order," Ms Ellis said.
"There are more questions than answers as to what Mr Hine would do to support himself to keep away from the victim ... when there appears to be a lack of protective measures by the victim for themselves."
Hine was sentenced to 20 months in jail with a non-parole period of one year.
He will be eligible for release on May 27, 2025, having spent six weeks behind bars on remand.
Hine lodged a sentence severity appeal to the District Court in Orange, which will be heard on July 22.
