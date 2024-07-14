Golden breakthrough: Watters makes Australian Schoolboys Rugby team

PRIOR to this season it had been several years since Cooper Watters had lined up at outside centre on the rugby field.
However, that lack of time in the position didn't stop Watters from achieving one of the biggest goals any player in the country at his age can hope for.
Come September the talented Bathurst junior will be sporting the number 13 for the Australian Schoolboys Rugby team.
Watters, 17, made the call to move back to the centres for 2024 and he made a big enough impression to earn a call up into the NSW 2 team for the recent Australian Schools Rugby Championship on the Sunshine Coast.
The Saint Stanislaus' College student was one of the standout performers at the championships for NSW, and thanks to his efforts he'll now trade his state's sky blue jersey for the gold of an Australian one.
As a bonus, Watters' NSW 2 squad took out the championships with a thrilling 25-24 victory in the final over the NSW Juniors.
"I'd been speaking to a few different people and they said 'We're you expecting to be outside centre for this Australian Schoolboys this year? and I can say that I definitely wasn't," he said.
"I remember last year a few of my mates were telling me that I could get in. I didn't really believe in myself but here I am.
"I thought I played alright for NSW team and ended up getting the call that I made it late on a Friday night at about 10pm and had to be back in Sydney the next day at 9am, so that was an early one."
Watters remembers the disappointment of missing out on a representative squad two years ago and how it made him a approach the game from a different angle.
"I was playing fullback last year, which was the first time I'd played there, and that opened my eyes to new positions," he said.
"I knew there were many good fullbacks out there so I set my sights on trying to make the ISA team at outside centre and got lucky enough to make that.
"It feels like the position I should have been playing a long time ago.
"I used to play a lot of five-eighth and then played fullback last year. I would have been playing for the Central West 14s when I last played in the 13. I'm back there now and loving it."
Watters will be joined by fellow Central West player Oscar Cleary (Kinross Wolaroi) who lines up at starting flanker for the school.
The Australian Schoolboys team will now play against Rugby Australia's under 18s team in Canberra this September.
From there the team departs straight away for Fiji for a two-test tour against their national schoolboys squad.
Watters finds himself travelling a similar pathway to the one that fellow Bathurst player and now Wallabies flanker Tom Hooper took five years ago.
Hearing words of encouragement recently from Hooper was a huge boost to Watters.
"I was only on the phone to Tommy Hooper the other day, talking about the pathways he took and how he got to where he is," Watters said.
"I'm so keen to see where I can go from here. It should be good fun."
Things are looking promising for Watters in the short term as he eyes off a potential move to Sydney to further his career next year.
While he remains tight lipped on how talks are progressing there could be an appearance with a Shute Shield team on the radar.
"I'm working out some opportunities at the moment with some Sydney clubs and seeing where I can go from here," he said.
"I've currently got the opportunity to train with the NSW Waratahs under 19s development squad, which is great. That'll be from November onwards, in the gym five times a week trying to work towards that first grade Waratahs side."
