When will we get the rest of our park back?

Here is a look at what is making news today.
For those wondering when Machattie Park will be open again in its entirety, it looks like there is an answer.
Part of the park reopened back in March after damage caused by flying foxes, but the corner of George and Keppel streets, along with the centre of the park, have remained off-limits.
In other news, Federal Government minister Chris Bowen has made a visit to the region to talk renewables after the Opposition's surprise announcement that it would like to turn the Mount Piper coal-fired power station into a nuclear plant.
What did Mr Bowen have to say? Find out here.
And in sport, the Bathurst Bushrangers' men's senior tier one and two sides and the women's squad will all sport throwback jerseys in their AFL Central West competition games this round.
Have a great day.
Matt Watson, deputy editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.