Western's superb first half not enough to take spoils in grand final rematch

Western NSW under 16s showed they have the style to win this year's Association Youth League as they raced into a 2-0 half-time lead against the competition leaders.
However, they could not hold on to the advantage.
In a rematch of last year's under 15s grand final, it was Manly Warringah who came from behind to win 3-2 in the top-of-the-table match at Proctor Park on Saturday.
It was bittersweet for head coach Scott Mutton, who saw his team fall short despite an impressive performance on the ball.
"The first half was as good as we have ever played, there was some really good football," Mutton said.
"I am really happy with the way we played, it's just the direct play we didn't deal with in the second half."
Western were scintillating in the first half, creating several chances down the right-hand side where Glen Muchena operated.
Muchena's persistence paid off just before the half hour when he beat his opposite number again to find Max Hemsworth with a low cross.
The forward had spurned a chance earlier in the game but made no mistake this time, stooping low to head in off the crossbar.
Two minutes later it was 2-0.
Riley Bond's teasing free kick caused confusion in the Manly box, and whether Tanatswa Matavire touched it or not, only he will know, as he reeled away to celebrate with his teammates.
Clever set piece routines were a feature of Western's play in the first half. Coach Mutton claims that this is a vital part of youth development.
"If you're just knocking corners in all the time they make no decisions. So I give them options on corners and they make the decision on what to play, so there's decision making there," he said.
In truth, the match could have been over before half-time given the chances Western created and they were made to lament those missed opportunities in the second half.
"We created way more chances than the opposition but we have just got to learn how to take them," Mutton said.
"We are really dominating between the boxes but I keep telling the boys the results are decided in the boxes."
The match was effectively settled in the space of 13 minutes during the second half that began with a fantastic long-range chip from Manly's Hassan Haggag.
Ironically, it was set pieces that then proved to be Western's undoing. The home side failed to clear their lines twice in the space of three minutes and were punished ruthlessly by Manly.
"They [Manly] play very direct and that was our issue in the second half, we just didn't win that first ball or the second ball," Mutton said.
"Set pieces. That's where we conceded."
The result sees Manly pull further clear of Western at the top of the table, but Mutton indicated that this is not the primary focus.
"I think it will be difficult for us to finish first now, but it's just about the boys improving and playing good football," he said.
"I don't like how they play football, I like how we play football."
With seven games remaining, Western will be eager to use this result as fuel for the run home to finals.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.